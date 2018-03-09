Jackson-Madison Co. Library receives STEM grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library was recently awarded a $3,500 grant emphasizing science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

The grant came from the Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Department of Economic and Community Development and is designed to promote the use of broadband and digital technology.

The Jackson-Madison County Library was just one of eight in the state of Tennessee to receive this grant, and they will be using it to fund their new STEM LEAP initiative.

“And that stands for Learn, Explore and Play,” said Jenci Spradlin, adult services librarian at the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The initiative, targeting children and teens, will include hands-on STEM learning, STEM career exploration and activities that inspire creativity and play.

“With all of those tools together, we are going to be able to continue having some really robust STEM programming, as well as after-school programming for free for students and for teens in the community. The community can come use those tools as well,” Spradlin said.

Juanita Jones, founder and executive director of the Keep My Hood Good Campaign, says this program will match up the children’s passions and interests and will motivate them into an enjoyable career.

“They are in low-income families. They would not have the resources or the access to technology,” Jones said. “So with this grant, the library and TheCO will increase their opportunities to have more science and be more technology savvy. This would be a dream.”

To learn more about the upcoming STEM programs at the Jackson-Madison County Library and to explore the new hands-on STEM learning kits,