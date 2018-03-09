Jackson police seek to ID subjects in auto burglaries, ID theft

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify four people in connection with auto burglaries outside a local fitness center.

Officers took several reports Feb. 15 about vehicles being burglarized in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, located at 57 Carriage House Drive, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

In one of the burglaries, a credit card was stolen and later used at Walmart in Lexington.

Two white females and two black males were caught on surveillance video attempting to use the card, according to the release. Video also captured the subjects in a maroon SUV.

Anyone who can identify the subjects is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).