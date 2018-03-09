Miss Iris Teen Tennessee Pageant held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–The annual Miss Iris Teen Tennessee Pageant was held in Jackson, Friday night, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

24 girls from across Tennessee between the ages of 13 and 18 competed for the crown. The girls were judged in categories such as lifestyle, fitness, evening gown and talent.

“The young women have the chance to stand up in front of the judges. They’re put on the hot seat and they have to learn communication skills and those are skills that they are going to use when they try to get into college and have to go to their college interviews and when they try to get a job later on in life, and their going to use these skills no matter where they go,” said Allison Alderson DeMarcus, co-executive director of the Miss Iris Teen Tennessee Pageant.

The Miss Iris Pageant is a feeder program to the Miss Tennessee Pageant.