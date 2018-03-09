Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Raven Powell

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is a fifth grade math and science teacher at East Side Intermediate School.

Raven Powell says she shares similar backgrounds with some of her students, which helps her understand what they may be going through.

“Fifth grade was a pivotal moment for me because that’s when my mother and father divorced,” Powell said. “So I went to a transition being academically inspired to — my behavior changed, everything changed — and I don’t think I’d want to teach anything other than fifth grade.”

Powell says personal connections like these can make a successful teacher.

“So when I’m missing something or I’m not in a good mood, the first thing they say is ‘Ms. Powell, did you eat your breakfast?’ So we have a good relationship,” Powell said. “If you want to be an effective teacher, that’s one of the most serious major components you should have.”

Powell will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in April, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.