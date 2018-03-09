Wrestlers and their fans came out to support local needy children

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Fans cheered and bodies slammed. It was the USA Championship Wrestling event Friday at Chester County High School.

“If you ever see one of our TV shows, it’s good ol’ southern style rockin’, sockin’ southern style wrestling with an “R,” said Bert Prentice, owner of USA Championship Wrestling.

But fans were not just there to support their favorite athletes, they were also supporting local kids in need.

“Every penny we raise tonight from the door sales to the popcorn to the hotdog to the nachos; 100 percent will be donated to the Carl Perkins Center,” said event coordinator Terry Hearn.

Organizers say this is an annual fundraiser, being held for over 10 years.

“Wrestling’s fun just on its own, but the fact that we can do it for kids and raise money for them, it brings it to a whole new ball park,” said USA Championship wrestler Jacob Law.

The family show included a variety of wrestling styles, that are harder than they look.

“He’s got a wrestling background and I’m pretty much a brawler type, so you see a lot of different things, different styles of wrestling an stuff,” said USA Championship wrestler Nathan Starr.

Representatives say the event has grown each year, with over 1000 people in attendance.

“It’s really fun being here. I’m just happy to be here,” said event attendee Jaden Weaver.

Organizers say they are hoping to raise around $1,500 from Friday night’s event.

If you missed the fundraiser, representatives say the next USA Championship Wrestling Event will be Saturday at South Fulton High School, where they are raising money for their freshman class.