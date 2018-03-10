Carroll co. exchange club host annual fundraiser

MCKENZIE, Tenn — Gold, green, and purple sparkled throughout the room at Bethel university Saturday for an annual dinner and action.

The Mardi Gras themed fundraiser was in support of the Carroll County Exchange Club Carl Perkins center for the prevention of child abuse. Organizers said it’s their 14th year hosting the event which included dinner, entertainment, and a live and silent auction. Representatives say fundraisers are important because they never charge for the services they provide.

“We provide forensic interviewing services, which is the direct services with the children that come in that have been abused, they’re interviewed. We have parenting classes, we do relative caregiver program. We have parent aid which is in home services,” Director of the Carroll County center, TeeJay Glidwell said.

Representatives say it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year and they hope to raise around $25,000. They say their next event will be a shooting tournament in Huntingdon on May 5th.