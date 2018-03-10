Charlie Reagan memorial run honors local legend

MILAN, Tenn — Hundreds of runners hit the streets in Milan Saturday morning to honor a local legend.

The memorial run honors Charlie Reagan, who was fatally stabbed by a robber eight years ago while working at his car shop. Those in the community say Charlie was an avid runner and inspired many to start running themselves.

Matt Joiner came in first place at the 10K. Joiner says he remembers running many races with Charlie over the years.

“Looking at my time, he would have beat me again, so he’s probably up there laughing at me and making excuses for why he just barley beat me, but it was a good honor to race this race,” Joiner said.

The annual race raises money for the Milan high school band. Those who knew Charlie say he was a big fan of the bulldogs and went to every football game.