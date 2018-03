Fire damages BBQ Restaurant in Decatur Co.

DECATUR CO., Tenn. — Decatur County officials confirm a fire Friday night at Ramey’s BBQ in Parsons.

The call came in around 9 p.m. after a police officer on patrol noticed the smoke and flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire is believed to have started in the pit area of the restaurant. The official cause of the fire is under investigation.