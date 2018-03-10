Jackson cotillion club host 5K to benefit boys and girls club

JACKSON, Tenn — More than 100 runners in Jackson laced up their shoes and threw on a lei or two for a Hawaiian-themed race.

The Jackson Cotillion Club hosted their annual Hula Hustle 5K, benefiting the boys and girls club. Runners didn’t only compete for the best time, but for the best hula costume. A live band, photo booth and group of cheerleaders added to the fun. Organizers explain why fundraising for the Boys and Girls club is such a worthy cause.

“They have just wonderful programs, an awesome staff. And their motto is great futures begin here and I think that’s a great motto for them,” President of the Jackson Cotillion Club, Melinda Reid said.

Organizers said Saturday’s race raised more than $10,000 for the boys and girls club of Jackson.