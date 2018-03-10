Man wanted on attempted murder charges is captured; second suspect still on the run

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn — All week long Haywood county sheriff’s deputies have been searching for two suspects wanted on attempted murder charges. Investigators confirm one of the men has been taken into custody.

U.S. Marshals found Tarrence Starks in Rutherford county late Friday night. Starks was wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of reckless endangerment in connection to a shooting at a Stanton car wash on March 3rd.

The other suspect Michael Holman is still on the run. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.