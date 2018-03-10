Mostly Dry Today, Scattered Showers Tonight And Sunday Afternoon

Weather Update – 9:20 a.m. – Saturday

An area of low pressure will skirt to our south this weekend bringing only a low chance of a brief scattered shower for our Saturday. Rain chances will climb overnight as the low continues to develop and push south and east of us. While it does so, some showers will return overnight and mainly in the afternoon Sunday.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with brief periods of sunshine in between a few light showers, Highs in the lower 60’s.

Tonight

A few showers overnight with lows in the mid 40’s.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of a brief shower, Temperatures in the mid 40’s. A good chance of rain in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s. Colder weather will follow the rain as we head into early next week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com