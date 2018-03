Pet of the week: Meet Saban

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet our pet of the week Saban. Saban is a sweet, playful, cuddly boy.

He loves to play outside. He does very well with other dogs and children.

He is also extremely affectionate and loves to cuddle with his “person” at the end of the day.

He does well in his crate at night, and is housebroken.