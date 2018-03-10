Scattered Showers Through Sunday With Cooler Temperatures To Start The Week

| Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Saturday |

We had above average temperatures today as highs neared 70 degrees, staying above average tonight with a low around 47 and scattered showers. Will be much cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and staying below average through the mid-week.

Tomorrow:

Highs Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday’s, staying mainly in the mid to upper 50s and a few spots possibly near 60. With the main threat for rain staying further south overnight, tomorrow will be primarily dry to start then we can see a few spotty to scattered showers pop-up later by midday.

Later that afternoon is where we could see the return of possible thunderstorms, especially north and west, otherwise expect a few scattered light showers through the night. Winds will be coming from the north up to 15 mph during the evening, and gusts up 30 mph. We added on an additional hour of sunlight to our day now, with our sun setting by 7 p.m.

We will be staying below average in terms of temperatures for most of the week. Lows Sunday night into Monday will be at the freezing mark. Any additional showers tapering off that night could come down as flurries further north and east near the Tennessee River that night.

The cooler temperatures will last through the middle of the week. Average highs are near 60 this time of year, and we will be the low 50s starting Monday continuing through Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 20s by Tuesday night.

High pressure dominates all week until we see the return of more clouds, warmer temperatures, and an increased chance of rain by the end of the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ7Corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com