Sigma Gamma Rho inspires youth with annual symposium

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hoping to inspire children in our community to become tomorrows leaders.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to bring youth around west Tennessee to work on self-esteem and work on personalities,” Sigma Gamma Rho member Debroah Montague said.

The ladies of Sigma Gamma Rho hosted their annual youth symposium at Northside High School.

Sorority member Candy Campbell says it’s a way to showcase community youth talent, while inspiring them to follow their dreams.

“It gives them a sense of being that people in Madison Count y care,” Campbell said.

This year’s theme called “Creating Connections” featured various vendors helping students apply for college to learning about healthy lifestyles.

Organizers say it’s important to have events to show youth the community stands behind them and wants to see them succeed.

Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Eric Jones served as the guest speaker, teaching students about leadership.

“It shows the community is definitely invested and their future and really wants them to provide opportunities for themselves,” he said.

Campbell says helping today’s youth and students will always be a priority for Sigma Gamma Rho.

“I got to see so many of our recipients come back and tell us thank you for all the things we’ve done for them, and how well they are doing in life,” she said.

Sorority members at today’s event collected canned goods to donate to a local charity.

Members say Sigma Gamma Rho chapters across the country held youth symposiums today.