Greenfield High School celebrates the Gold Ball Trophy

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — Greenfield already has one gold ball trophy in it’s trophy case, it belongs to the boys’ program back in 1984. The boys’ hardware is going to have to move over and make room for the girls’ recently earned trophy, their first in program history.

Greenfield defeated Summertown Saturday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center, 47-39. A warm welcome ensued for the players as they were escorted around town before making their way to the gym to be greeted by families and relatives.

“It s special for our kids. It is special for our team and just everybody here. You should see the support we have received the last month. We are just so happy to be able to give something back to the community for all they give to us,” said Greenfield Head Coach Willie Trevathan.

The team, pumped with excitement and joy as they entered the gym in front of all of their fans and supporters.

“It’s crazy, you know. It’s like nothing I have felt before. It’s a real dream come true and it’s the people in here sitting in the stands that really make it happen. We wouldn’t be here without them,” said Makayla Little.

The 2018 team took center stage on their home court to simply take in all the moment had to offer.

“It’s unbelievable. I never expected us to be here in 8 years. I have been dreaming of this my whole life,” said Kenley Harris.

“It’s amazing. We have been here trying to get to state since freshman year and we finally did it and we won it all,” Bentley Gordon added.

So now, when you drive into Greenfield Tennessee, you will see a sign that reads ‘Home of The 2018 Class A Girls Sate Champions’.

“It’s special, I don’t know how to explain it,” Trevathan added.

Now the boys’ 1984 championship banner won’t be so lonely in the rafters.