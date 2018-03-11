Law enforcement work to clean-up gas leak in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received reports of a gas leak in Humboldt. Police Chief Rob Ellis confirmed the leak is coming from a fuel pump at a local convenience store. First responders arrived on scene sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

A HAZMAT team is also on scene to assist with the clean-up. Authorities are there keeping traffic away until all is clear.

First responders say there is no danger to the public and no one is injured.