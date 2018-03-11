Scattered Rain and Possibly Snow!

Weather Update – 2:17 p.m. CDT – Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Benton, Carroll, Gibson, Henry, Obion, and Weakley counties from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.. A dusting to 2″ of snow is possible in this area. Rain showers will gradually change over to snow after 7 p.m. and continue through 4 a.m. Monday. Most roads will be wet and not covered in snow, but elevated roads, bridges, or overpasses could become slippery. Lawns and elevated surfaces are the most likely places for us to see accumulation occur.

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. CDT – Sunday

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time started today! Like yesterday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and even overcast at times so we won’t get to see much of the sunshine. Temperatures are starting out around the lower 50s this morning and won’t warm up much before a cold front comes in!

TODAY

We’ll be in the middle 50s around 10 am but should see temperatures slowly fall through late morning and the afternoon, ultimately ending up back in the 30s by midnight. Along with that gradual decline, scattered showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible from the later hours of the morning through the afternoon. The risk for severe weather remains low but keep in mind that you may hear a rumble of thunder. It’ll get windy too with wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour when some of the showers are in the area. There’s even a chance that any isolated thunderstorms that develop could produce some small hail, but odds are most of us won’t see that.

Finally, and this is the kicker, after 7 o’clock this evening, temperatures could get cold enough to allow for rain to change to snow in northwest Tennessee. It looks like the main surfaces that will be at a risk for any accumulation will be on lawns and elevated surfaces like on the roof of our cars and on tree branches. At this point, any accumulation should be less than 1” for West Tennessee with Paris and Camden looking at the greatest chance for 1 inch or more and even there, it’s only a 20%-30% chance for that much.

