Wintry Mix For Parts Of Northwest Tennessee Tonight, Mostly Sunny And Cool Monday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Sunday

Winter is still hanging on! We are significantly cooler tonight and will reach the freezing mark, and with scattered showers still popping up tonight that means it will start to transition over to a wintry mix and snow in some areas. A Winter Weather Advisory is still on for Benton, Carroll, Gibson, Henry, Obion, and Weakley counties until 4 a.m, where they can see anywhere from a dusting to 2″ of snow.

A dusting is also possible as far south as Interstate 40, although not expected to stick. Most roads will be wet and not covered in snow, but elevated roads, bridges, or overpasses could become slippery. Lawns and elevated surfaces are the most likely places for us to see accumulation occur. A Wind Advisory was also issued until 4 a.m. for all of the Midsouth, with sustained winds of 20-25 mph and gusts up to 30-40 mph as this upper-level low pressure system moves through overnight.

Tomorrow:

Will remain breezy tomorrow, although not as strong, with winds sustained at 15 mph from the NNW. Much cooler as well with highs staying near 50, which is about 10 degrees below average. A few clouds will linger in the morning but they will decrease before the afternoon and make way for mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

This cool and fair weather will stay around for most of the week, with lows during these nights ahead dropping below freezing. We shift to a southerly flow by Thursday, which brings warmer temperatures as well as additional moisture by next weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

