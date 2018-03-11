Wrestling anniversary show pays tribute to wrestler killed in car wreck

TRENTON, Tenn — The Tennessee Independent Wrestling Federation held their 10 year anniversary show.

This time around was very emotional for everyone, as Zach Baker who goes by ‘Zach Crow’ in the ring died two days shy of one of the largest wrestling event in west Tennessee. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Photojournalist Russell Golf attended us to the anniversary, as fans and friends honored a member of their wrestling family.

Friends and family of Zach Crow will host a benefit show march 25th at the TWIF arena in Trenton, TN. All proceeds will go to Crow’s family for funeral expenses.