$2,000 in tools, lights reported stolen from Union City home

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A burglary at a home in Union City resulted in around $2,000 worth of tools and light fixtures being reported stolen.

According to a report from the Union City Police Department, officers responded Saturday morning to a home on Hayes Street for a report of a burglary.

The homeowner told police the home was recently purchased and was under construction.

A door leading from the garage into the residence had been kicked in, according to the report.

The homeowner told police five light fixtures still in the boxes and valued at around $600 had been taken.

Police also spoke with a man who had been working on the home. He told officers that several of his tools were also missing from inside the residence, including an air compressor. The missing tools were valued at around $1,430.

The man told police he had left the home around 5 p.m. Friday and that everything was secure.

Anyone with information can call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.