‘Big Brothers of Brownsville’ host event for International Youth Day

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kids in Brownsville had an exciting event Monday held just for them.

Big Brothers of Brownsville, also known as “BOB,” held a spring break day party for youth in the community.

The party was held for International Youth Day. The event included free food, games, face painting and even a DJ.

Organizers say the event is just one way for them to let the youth in their community know that they support them.

“The note is to spread love. Let people know we love them, we care about them, that we want them to succeed and be something in life,” BOB organizer Antwan Taylor said.

Community members came together in 2013 to create Big Brothers of Brownsville, dedicated to helping youth, stopping violence and bringing the community together.