Dwana Pusser Garrison

Dwana was an advocate of tourism and actively promoted Adamsville and the legacy of her father through the Buford Pusser Home and Museum. She was a crusader for law enforcement and annually honored an officer of the year and officers fallen in the line of duty at the Buford Pusser Festival held on Memorial Day weekend each year. Dwana served 3 terms on the Adamsville City Commission and was a member of Adamsville First Baptist Church. She departed this life on March 7, 2018 in Adamsville the age of 57 Years, 1 Month, 26 Days.

She is survived by her husband Jamie Garrison of Adamsville, TN; two daughters, Atoyia Barnes of Adamsville, TN, Madison Garrison of Houston, TX; a stepdaughter, Tara Garrison of Jackson, TN; four grandchildren, Abby Moffett, Hayse Barnes, Dani Beth Moffett, Jack Houston Barnes; a half-brother, Mike Vance of St. Louis, MO; a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Dwana was preceded in death by a half-sister, Diana Vance.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Adamsville First Baptist Church in Adamsville, Tennessee, with Bro. Phil Mitchell, Bro. Chad Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Adamsville Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 5:00 – 9:00 PM and Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of service. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, TN 731-645-3481