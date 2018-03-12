Gary Lee Foose, 79, of Jackson, TN, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Gary was born September 20, 1938 in Mechanicsburg, PA to his late parents Miriam and Richard Foose.

Gary’s Dad’s job required that he relocate to several different cities. Gary attended numerous schools, graduating from Southside High School, Memphis, TN. He studied three years of Infantry ROTC anticipating a military career after high school. He was an Honor Guard for the 1956 Memphis Cotton Carnival King and Queen. Immediately after graduating he and nine of his classmates found themselves at Ft. Jackson, S.C. He completed basic and advanced Infantry training. To complete his military service, he spent six and half years in the 81st Infantry Reserve, obtaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. Gary was proud of his military training and to serve America. After Ft. Jackson Gary came back to Memphis to get a job and he found Beverly Sullivan, his loving, caring wife of 59 years.

Gary and Beverly started their family and relocated to Union City and Jackson, TN. He sold International trucks in the West TN area for more than 55 years. Gary valued his many customers and treasured their friendship.

Gary was active in the Jackson Community. He was a member of the Exchange Club and was the 1972 Exchange Club member of the year. He served on their Board of Directors and the Boys Club Board, he was a National Golden Gloves Judge. He worked with Golden Gloves Boxing for 12 years and later became Co-Chairman of the West TN and Mid-South Tournaments. Gary played commercial league and church league softball. He loved to ring the bell for the Salvation Army “Red Kettle” Christmas Fund Raiser.

Gary was a loyal and active member of West Jackson Baptist Church, serving on numerous committees. He loved “The Legacy” Sunday school class and all its members.

He was preceded in death by his parents Miriam (McCartney) and Richard Foose and an infant brother Ronald Richard Foose.

Gary is survived by his loving caring wife of 59 years, Beverly Sullivan Foose, Sons, Gary “Rip” Foose, Jr (Denice) of Houston, TX, Michael “Joe” Foose (Vickie) of Humboldt, TN, Debra “Debbie” Hardy (Lloyd) of Lexington, TN, sisters, Jackie Minnis of Overland Park, KS, Sharon Strock of Mechanicsburg, PA, brother Richard Foose (Ginger), of Dauphin, PA, grandchildren, Harrison, Rachel, Laura, Corey, greatgrandchildren, Ryan, Morgan, Jackson, Joseph, sister-in-law Jackie Nelson of Jackson, TN, brother-in-law John L. Sullivan (Debbie) of Walls, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Ron Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Monday from 4:00PM -6:00PM at the funeral home.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Harrison Foose, Corey Mullins, Joe Bigford, Benny Page, Mac McQuiston, Garry Bailey, Jim Davis, and Willard Fortune. Honorary pallbearers will be Coach Vic Wallace, Dick Goddard, Maurice Essary, Jim Frazier, Wilburn Yates and Ralph Joyner.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers make memorial contributions to one of the following, Faith Health Center, 655 Lexington Ave., Jackson, TN 38301, Texas Port Ministry, 1103 Cherry St., Freeport TX, 77541, Thailand Mission c/o Ben and Karen McCleary, 1831 Old Humboldt Rd, Humboldt, TN, 38343, Salvation Army, 125 Allen St, Jackson, TN 38301 or Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38306.731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.