Greenfield’s Lady Yellowjackets make history with state championship win

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — With the final buzzer on Saturday, the Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets made history.

The team won the TSSAA Class A championship Saturday in Murfreesboro.

“It’s a great feeling. We’ve been waiting for this feeling for as long as we can remember, and it’s just amazing,” Bentley Gordon, a senior, said.

This is the first time ever the Lady Yellowjackets have brought home the gold.

But this time last year was a different story.

Some of the girls said losing in the regional semifinals last year is what gave them the motivation to go all the way this year.

“We just sat in the locker room that night and we decided we didn’t want that feeling again,” Makayla Little, a senior, said. “We wanted to go out on top, so we worked as hard as we could every day since that game last year, and it paid off.”

The tournament kicked off last week at the Murphy Center.

It seemed that all of Greenfield showed up to support their team. They say being from a small school helped everyone rally behind them.

For those not graduating, they’ve already got their eyes set on next year.

“Definitely a repeat of what this year’s been,” Chloe Moore, a sophomore, said.