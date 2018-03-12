After house goes up in flames, firefighters stress smoke detector importance

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — After a house goes up in flames over the weekend in Huntingdon, officers are reminding residents of the importance of smoke alarms.

The blaze destroyed everything inside the house, even melting the smoke detector. But investigators say, surprisingly, it was still beeping.

“It was doing its job, we like to say, because it was emitting an audible tone,” Capt. Doug Pruitt with the Huntingdon Fire Department said.

Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers says no one was home at the time, and when firefighters arrived on scene, the building was billowing with flames.

He believes the fire started from a space heater plugged into an extension cord.

“Never plug a space heater into an extension cord. Only plug them directly into a wall outlet,” Smothers said.

Cynthia Hutch lives next door. She was asleep when the flames broke out and awoke to find her neighbor’s home destroyed.

“I know that house has been here in the family for years, and I’m just shocked,” Hutch said.

Even though the family lost everything, Capt. Pruitt says it could have been worse, as no one was hurt.

“When seconds count, smoke detectors can save lives,” he said.

Those with the Huntingdon Fire Department say the smoke detector found in the house was one the department installed back in 2015.

They say to call your local fire department if you need a free smoke detector and installation.