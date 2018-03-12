Humboldt man charged with rape of child

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after an investigation by the Humboldt Police Department into a possible case of rape of a child.

Terry Scott Nichols, 31, of Humboldt is charged with rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of rape, and three additional charges, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

The investigation began Feb. 13, according to the release.

Nichols is being held at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. His bond has been set at $150,000.