Local sheriff’s deputies LEAD students down the right path

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law Enforcement Against Drugs or LEAD is a new program started by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and representatives say the mission of this program is to serve and protect, not only on the street, but also in the classroom.

“We as older people, we don’t really realize what young people have to go through and all the peer pressure that they have,” said Deputy James Chumney, School Resource Officer for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Representatives with LEAD say the new program involves 30 to 45 minute classes that include topics such as conflict resolution, decision making, and goal setting.

“They’re going to be a basketball star or a football star or baseball, but the thing we try to get them to look at is maybe start planning on something like a scientist or being an accountant,” Deputy Chumney said.

Henderson County deputies said Pin Oak Elementary is the first school they have taken the LEAD program to with two classes of 30 students, and they say the program is not just about personal struggles, but also ones within their family and their community.

“A few young people have come to me and talked to me about situations where their parents may be on drugs or on alcohol,” Chumney said.

They say the mission is also to have students feel comfortable talking to law enforcement and know that they are there to help.

“The younger ones, they love police officers, but as you begin to get on up to the 7th and 8th and 9th grade, they don’t even hardly want to speak to you,” said Deputy Chumney.

Chumney said he enjoys taking what he has learned on the streets to kids in the classroom.

“Try to talk to kids and try to help them in their lives; it’s a blessing,” Deputy Chumney said.

Chumney said he is now teaching two 6th grade classes at Pin Oak Elementary, but the program can be used for students up to 12th. He says they are hoping to bring LEAD to at least four schools next year.

If you would like to learn more about the LEAD program, you can call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 968-7541.