Mostly Sunny Today But Chilly

Weather Update:

All precipitation has come to an end across West Tennessee this morning. We’ll have mostly clear skies today and plenty of sunshine. Although it will remain chilly thanks to a persistent north-northwesterly wind today Wind chills values will hang in the 40s much of the afternoon despite the sunshine. Skies remain clear tonight along with breezy conditions continuing into the overnight hours with wind chill values falling into the lower 20s possibly upper teens! I’ll be back later this morning with the next check of the forecast coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and again on CBS 7 at Noon. Have a great day and stay warm!



