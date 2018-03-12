Mugshots : Madison County : 3/09/18 – 3/12/18 March 12, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/64Jeffery Maness Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/64Kelly Hutcheson-Jones Identity theft, criminal impersonation, theft under $500, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/64Steven Cox Kidnapping, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/64Aaron Barnett Aggravated domestic assault, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 5/64Angel Savage Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/64Asia Carter Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/64Billy Bowman Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 8/64Brandon Swain Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/64Cedrick Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/64Charles Cawthon Escape, resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault Show Chester George Theft over $1000, theft of vehicle parts Christopher Hernandez Failure to appear, violation of community coreections Clinton Mobley Failure to appear Corey Mitchell DUI, violation of implied consent law Dallas Kennedy Violation of probation Damian Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license David Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Dennis Ray Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Donnie Douglass Driving on revoked/suspended license Evan Estes Contempt of court Franklin Latham Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Freddie Lenon Aggravated assault Glenn Williams Vandalism Herbert Blockett Simple domestic assault Hykeem Morrow Contempt of court Jamecia Walker Theft under $500 Jeremiah Wright Violation of conditions of community supervision Jeremy Wray Unlawful drug paraphernalia Jerico Mosley Leaving the scene of accident (property damage) Jordan Grant Aggravated domestic assault, schedule II drug violations Joseph Carter Shoplifting-theft of property Julio Villasenor DUI, violation of implied consent law Kathryn Dickerson Theft under $999 Lakosha Manley Theft under $500 Larics Adkisson Violation of probation Larry Peate Driving on revoked/suspended license Leesha Nobles Failure to appear Lyric Henderson Violation of probation Mandy Hill Shoplifting-theft of property Marcayus Rose Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, failure to appear, driving no revoked/suspended license Mary Fulps Public intoxication Michael Whiteside Driving on revoked/suspended license Mildred McBride Verbal assault, disorderly conduct Moshe Laor Violation of order of protection Noah Ivey Shoplifting-theft of property Ozell Grandberry Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations Quanesha Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Rachelle Crawford Failure to comply Renicka Croom Theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Richard Henley Violation of probation Robert McGee Schedule II & VI drug violations Rodrigo Ayala-Garcia Saint Murphy Violation of community corrections Sedrick Clark Schedule II drug violations Sharon Cook Aggravated assault Shaunterias Transou DUI by consent/allowing Sherika Douglas Violation of probation Stedman Roebuck Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Thomas Crews Unlawful drug paraphernalia William Bradley Firearm used in dangerous felony, contempt of court, schedule VI drug violations Willie Curry DUI, open container law Willie Hughes Driving on revoked/suspended license Xavier Odeneal Simple domestic assault Zannie Pearson Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/09/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/12/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.