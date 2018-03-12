Mugshots : Madison County : 3/09/18 – 3/12/18

1/64 Jeffery Maness Shoplifting-theft of property

2/64 Kelly Hutcheson-Jones Identity theft, criminal impersonation, theft under $500, failure to appear

3/64 Steven Cox Kidnapping, simple domestic assault

4/64 Aaron Barnett Aggravated domestic assault, driving while unlicensed



5/64 Angel Savage Simple domestic assault

6/64 Asia Carter Harassment domestic assault

7/64 Billy Bowman Contempt of court

8/64 Brandon Swain Simple domestic assault



9/64 Cedrick Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/64 Charles Cawthon Escape, resisting stop/arrest, simple domestic assault

11/64 Chester George Theft over $1000, theft of vehicle parts

12/64 Christopher Hernandez Failure to appear, violation of community coreections



13/64 Clinton Mobley Failure to appear

14/64 Corey Mitchell DUI, violation of implied consent law

15/64 Dallas Kennedy Violation of probation

16/64 Damian Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/64 David Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/64 Dennis Ray Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/64 Donnie Douglass Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/64 Evan Estes Contempt of court



21/64 Franklin Latham Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/64 Freddie Lenon Aggravated assault

23/64 Glenn Williams Vandalism

24/64 Herbert Blockett Simple domestic assault



25/64 Hykeem Morrow Contempt of court

26/64 Jamecia Walker Theft under $500

27/64 Jeremiah Wright Violation of conditions of community supervision

28/64 Jeremy Wray Unlawful drug paraphernalia



29/64 Jerico Mosley Leaving the scene of accident (property damage)

30/64 Jordan Grant Aggravated domestic assault, schedule II drug violations

31/64 Joseph Carter Shoplifting-theft of property

32/64 Julio Villasenor DUI, violation of implied consent law



33/64 Kathryn Dickerson Theft under $999

34/64 Lakosha Manley Theft under $500

35/64 Larics Adkisson Violation of probation

36/64 Larry Peate Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/64 Leesha Nobles Failure to appear

38/64 Lyric Henderson Violation of probation

39/64 Mandy Hill Shoplifting-theft of property

40/64 Marcayus Rose Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, failure to appear, driving no revoked/suspended license



41/64 Mary Fulps Public intoxication

42/64 Michael Whiteside Driving on revoked/suspended license

43/64 Mildred McBride Verbal assault, disorderly conduct

44/64 Moshe Laor Violation of order of protection



45/64 Noah Ivey Shoplifting-theft of property

46/64 Ozell Grandberry Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

47/64 Quanesha Davis Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

48/64 Rachelle Crawford Failure to comply



49/64 Renicka Croom Theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

50/64 Richard Henley Violation of probation

51/64 Robert McGee Schedule II & VI drug violations

52/64 Rodrigo Ayala-Garcia



53/64 Saint Murphy Violation of community corrections

54/64 Sedrick Clark Schedule II drug violations

55/64 Sharon Cook Aggravated assault

56/64 Shaunterias Transou DUI by consent/allowing



57/64 Sherika Douglas Violation of probation

58/64 Stedman Roebuck Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

59/64 Thomas Crews Unlawful drug paraphernalia

60/64 William Bradley Firearm used in dangerous felony, contempt of court, schedule VI drug violations



61/64 Willie Curry DUI, open container law

62/64 Willie Hughes Driving on revoked/suspended license

63/64 Xavier Odeneal Simple domestic assault

64/64 Zannie Pearson Violation of probation

































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/09/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/12/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.