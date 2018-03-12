South Side buying into the system

JACKSON, Tenn. — The South Side Hawks will be headed to Murfreesboro looking to win their second gold ball since 2014. But it wasn’t easy getting to this point, the team had to go through a lot, especially in their sub-state game against Mitchell. In the final seconds of the game, Bryce McBride delivered in the clutch scoring the teams last six points, giving the Hawks the win, he said that’s in his DNA.

“It’s the killer in me,” McBride said. “Jaylen Barford always told me gotta have a killer mentality and towards the end that’s when the team needed it most, it’s whoever want it the most and I tend to want it the most.”

If you ask head coach DaMonn Fuller about McBride’s and his team success, he’ll tell you this comes as no surprise.

“We got a program here at South Side, we do things in a program sense and when the kids buy in to it, the system works,” Fuller said. “We’ll always have a good chance to be succesful.”

The Hawks will look to keep buying into the system when they take on Knoxville-Fulton Thursday at 4:15 p.m.