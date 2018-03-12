TN State Parks offer ranger-led hikes for beginning of spring

JACKSON, Tenn. — With spring on the way, state parks across Tennessee are ready to take you on a hike.

Tennessee State Parks are hosting free, guided hikes statewide on Saturday, March 24, to welcome the new season.

Park rangers will lead guided hikes throughout the day that take visitors past scenic vistas, budding wildflowers and roaring waterfalls.

Hikes will range from short, family-friendly walks to adventurous, all-day endeavors.

To find guided hiking times at your favorite state park, see the list on the Tennessee State Parks website.