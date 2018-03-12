Walk Across Tennessee participants warm up with kickoff event

JACKSON, Tenn. — An effort to get the state’s residents up and moving kicked off Monday.

Those taking part in Walk Across Tennessee were stretching and walking Monday at the Madison County Ag Auditorium for the walk’s kickoff event.

Teams are made up of four people. They do not have to exercise together.

During the challenge, participants can log miles by hiking, walking on a path or treadmill, or by using the mileage conversion chart. This is intentional exercise, not counting steps or routine daily activities.

“This is for anyone that wants to get physically active, because we know physical activity is the great accelerator of good health,” University of Tennessee Extension Agent Amy Elizer said.

You can participate in this event from Monday through May 6.