Very Cold Start, But Mostly Sunny

Weather Update:

Sunny And chilly once again today. There has been no change in the upper pattern as a trough still remains will in place across the eastern US as now the third Nor’easter barrels up the east coast. We’re on the cold dry side of the trough. At the surface, high pressure will move in today and will be overhead tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the middle 20s overnight. NWS has a Freeze Watch out for the overnight as a result. Warmer weather does finally return by Thursday as temps raise back into the 60s… rain chances soon follow. I’ll be back later this morning at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and again on CBS 7 at Noon.



