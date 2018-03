Family, friends & law enforcement gather for funeral of Dwana Pusser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Family, friends and law enforcement agencies gathered Tuesday to say goodbye to a legend in McNairy County.

Visitation services continued Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Adamsville for Dwana Pusser. The funeral was held at 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

Pusser is survived by her husband, two daughters, a step daughter and four grandchildren.

Dwana was the daughter of legendary sheriff of McNairy County, Buford Pusser.

She was 57.