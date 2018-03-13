Family, friends remember Crockett co. teenager’s fight during cancer battle

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Crockett County teen has lost his battle with cancer, but his memory is still alive and well.

16-year-old Wesley McCall’s fight with cancer ended, Sunday afternoon. McCall’s perseverance and optimistic attitude as he battled the disease for years is what many of his teachers and classmates admire most about him.

“We love you Wesley!!,” Crockett County High School teachers shouted.

Heartfelt comments echoed from people throughout the Crockett County community, as they remember Wesley McCall and his brave battle with cancer.

“I’m going to miss his smile and his personality he was just so funny always kept me laughing,” classmate Jacob Clark said.

Family and friends said when Wesley, also known as Wes, was a young boy he was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Although the teen faced numerous challenges, many say you would never be able to tell what he was going through.

“He had an awesome personality and he lived a really good example of how to be a good christian even going through cancer multiple times,” classmate Tyler Riggsbee said.

One of Wesley’s former teachers, Rachel Kimmons said “Wesley was a bright student. He came in with a smile on his face everyday if he saw that you were having a bad day he was quick to give you a hug and just be like, ‘it’s going to be okay, Ms. Rachel, it’s going to be okay.'”

Not only a joy in the classroom, but also on the gridiron as a honorary member of the Crockett County Cavaliers.

“All the guys loved him and he was apart of the family just like they were and he helped them have a successful season just like they had this year,” Clark said.

As supporters came to Wesley’s visitation to say their final goodbyes, many could be seen wearing their “Wesley Warriors” t-shirts showing how his legacy continues to live on.

“Just seeing the smile on his face and knowing what he was going through just made an impact on all of us, all of our students and just everything that we did just brought a whole new perspective,” Kimmons said.

“Wesley’s Warriors” are wanting to use his trials and tribulations with cancer to inspire change.

“I hope his story will give people motivation to find a cure for cancer,” Riggsbee said. “Because obviously he didn’t live a full life but he lived a good life and he impacted others.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Wesley’s Warriors foundation at Leaders Credit Union, in memory of Wesley McCall.

Wesley’s funeral will be held Wednesday, March 14 at 2 p.m at Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson.