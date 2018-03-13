Freeze Warning Tonight for All of West Tennessee

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday

After this beautiful sunny afternoon, we’re headed for a cold but clear night in the Mid-South. All 21 counties in West Tennessee are under a Freeze Warning from 1am to 10am Wednesday morning.



Temperatures will be below freezing for about 4-6 hours tonight when temperatures bottom out in the middle to upper 20s so take care of those sensitive plants you have. Fruit trees are especially susceptible to cold weather when temperatures drop to the middle 20s or colder.

Despite the sunshine that we’ll have plenty of on Wednesday, we’re still only going to warm up to the lower to middle 50s during the afternoon. Light winds will come from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Warmer weather will finally return on Thursday when temperatures will get back into the 60s! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and as always you can keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

