Hardin Co. Animal Shelter offers ‘Spring Into Love’ adoption special

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Animal Shelter is full of animals looking for their forever home. During the “Spring Into Love” event, you can take home a spayed or neutered cat, dog, puppy or kitten for just $10 with an approved application.

Director of Animal Services Debbie Nowicki says puppy season is about to come, and so will an influx of dogs.

“We have all shapes, sizes, breeds, colors and personalities. So we are very good at matching pets to the lifestyle that you lead,” Nowicki said.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, you will need to fill out an adoption application and be approved.

“They just need to fill out the information and the history of the pets that they have had and give a veterinary reference,” Nowicki said. “If they don’t have a reference, that is still fine, but we would like to get to know them a little bit and understand that dynamics of the family, especially if they have a lot of kids and stuff like that, so we can match them with the perfect pet.”

Nowicki says the animal will be fully vetted, micro-chipped and up to date on their shots. She also says there are some treasures at the Hardin County Animal Shelter and that it’s better to rescue and save a life.

“There’s no better reward,” Nowicki said. “The animals are absolutely devoted and they love you, and a lot of times they come from situations through no fault of their own. They have been wonderful family pets.”

There are around 90 dogs and 15 cats available for adoption. The “Spring Into Love” event will run until March 24.

If you would like to adopt, volunteer or simply learn more about the animals at the Hardin County Animal Shelter, you can call them at 731-925-3303.

The Hardin County Animal Shelter is located at 140 Legion Drive in Savannah.