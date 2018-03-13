Jackson Woman’s Club announces poetry contest winners

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than a dozen local students were recognized Tuesday for their writing skills.

The Jackson Woman’s Club partnered with local schools to hold a poetry contest for students in the area. The contest was open to all students attending public and private schools in Jackson.

A committee of retired teachers helped to judge the roughly 150 poems submitted.

The Jackson Woman’s Club education chairwoman Reba Anderson says she was impressed with the submissions they received.

“I was very interested in how the children came up with what they wrote and their thinking on that, and the way they rhymed, and didn’t, in some cases,” Anderson said.

Each of the 16 winners was given the chance to read their poem and received a check and a certificate signed by Mayor Jerry Gist.

Below is the complete list of winners along with the titles of their poems.

Grades 1-3

1st – Mallory Arnold, “If I Could”

2nd – Grace Whetstone, “Matt and the Cat”

3rd – Maria Saia, “Dogs Poem”

4th – Nebechi Okolo, “Something’s Under My Bed”

Grades 4-6

1st – Elena Korth, “Miss and Ming”

2nd – Claire Kail, “Oceans of Emotions”

3rd – Lily White, “The Gardens Rivers”

4th – Jenna Joyce, “Sunlit Web”

Grades 7-9

1st – Emma Durham, “Wondrous”

2nd – Lily Lewis, “The Misfit”

3rd – Brooklyn Taylor, “Mysterious and Elusive”

4th – Kennedy Lefave, “Blocked”

Grades 10-12

1st – Caeli Jojola, “Oceans of Imperfections”

2nd – Abby Wheeler, “A Letter from Dreamers”

3rd – Nate Smothers, “Remember When”

4th – Pamela Bates, “Pamela Rose Broham Bain”