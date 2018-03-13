Mugshots : Madison County : 3/12/18 – 3/13/18

1/19 Sonia Williams Aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation

2/19 Brandon Moon Shoplifting-theft of property

3/19 Dillon Elledge Rape

4/19 Jarvis Bowers Violation of parole



5/19 Joseph Scott Simple domestic assault

6/19 Laquita Taylor Shoplifting-theft of property Shoplifting-theft of property

7/19 Latoya Hayes Aggravated assault

8/19 Nicholas Pearson Burglary of motor vehicle-not parts



9/19 Paul Welton Aggravated assault, schedule II & VI drug violations

10/19 Proshaun Pack Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

11/19 Raina Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

12/19 Robert Graybeal Violation of probation



13/19 Roxie Moore Shoplifting-theft of property

14/19 Rynn Nachlinger Violation of community corrections

15/19 Sarah Williams Failure to appear

16/19 Savon Oliver Criminal trespass



17/19 Shannon Singleton Shoplifting-theft of property

18/19 Tiffany Latch Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/19 Vance Styck Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/13/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.