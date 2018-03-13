Mugshots : Madison County : 3/12/18 – 3/13/18 March 13, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Sonia Williams Aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Brandon Moon Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Dillon Elledge Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Jarvis Bowers Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Joseph Scott Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Laquita Taylor Shoplifting-theft of property Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Latoya Hayes Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Nicholas Pearson Burglary of motor vehicle-not parts Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Paul Welton Aggravated assault, schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Proshaun Pack Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Raina Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Robert Graybeal Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Roxie Moore Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Rynn Nachlinger Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Sarah Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Savon Oliver Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Shannon Singleton Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Tiffany Latch Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Vance Styck Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/13/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore