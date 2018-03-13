Sen. Bob Corker talks about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s departure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump fired his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, Tuesday morning.

The president tweeted that Tillerson was out and CIA Director Mike Pompeo will take his place.

Tillerson addressed the nation Tuesday, saying he hopes there is a smooth transition at the time the country continues to face significant policy and national security challenges.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee spoke about Tillerson’s departure.

“I think Secretary Tillerson has served our country well, and as you know I was a big fan of his nomination and have appreciated the advice he has given to the president,” Sen. Corker said.

Tillerson says his last day will be March 31.

Sen. Corker’s office also says the Senate Foreign Relations Committee expects to hold a hearing on Mike Pompeo’s nomination in April.