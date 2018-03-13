Union University hosts Scholar-in-Residence lecture series

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University hosted the first of four special guest lectures Tuesday on Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation.

Professor of history and theology Ron Rittgers is visiting Union to give the four-part Scholar-in-Residence lecture series this week.

Rittgers, who specializes in reformation history, says the time period came back to the spotlight last year during studies of the era’s relevance.

“Last year we celebrated, commemorated, marked the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, and there’s been a lot going on, not only in the academy, but also in the popular press called the reformation,” Rittgers said.

Union University will host three more lectures including one at 7 p.m. Tuesday, another on at 12:15 p.m. Thursday and the final lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday. The lectures will be held in Jennings Hall.