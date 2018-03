2 transported after vehicle flips on I-40 in Henderson County





HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after their vehicle flipped over Wednesday on Interstate 40.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened just after 7 a.m. around mile marker 115 in Henderson County.

The vehicle ran off the road and went airborne before flipping over.

THP says there were two people inside the car. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.