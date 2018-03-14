Brownsville youth showcase brings out best in performers





BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — A local talent show encourages youth to showcase their talent, while keeping them active and out of trouble during spring break.

An anti-violence initiative, “Saving our Streets”, is a group of community leaders in the city of Brownsville with a goal to combat crime and of course keep the children who live there safe.

Wednesday night city leaders hosted a talent show giving young people an opportunity to display their gifts.

‘Brownsville’s Got Talent’, the youth edition, featured several performances from dancing to singing even magic tricks.

“We’re just excited to see our young children from the smallest to the oldest in school to come show Haywood what they have,” talent show judge, Clifton Smith said.

City leaders with the “Saving our Streets” initiative say they have created a series of events for the children during spring break.

“When you have to ask our children to get off the street, quit hanging on the block and don’t get into something you have to have something for them to do,” Mayor Bill Rawls said. “So the idea is that the community, faith-based organizations and police department all come together to try to connect with our young people,”

Organizers say supporting youth in performing arts instills a drive for success. “I’m looking forward to seeing the kids having fun and just knowing that even though it’s a competition as long as you give it your best that’s what matters,” Smith said.

A packed auditorium filled with community supporters and special guest performer LYE Academy from Memphis. Many say events like the showcase are all about bringing unity to the community.

“We’re all one family and when we stick together we can get a lot of things accomplished, but we have to stick together and be one,” Smith said.

Attendee Kaniyah, Leonard said, “It makes me feel good because I like seeing everybody happy and everybody here to see their child perform.”

There was a $5 entry fee for the talent show. Mayor Rawls said all funds raised went towards prizes for the performers.

In addition to the showcase, “Saving our Streets” members hosted a youth day party and an event with the Brownsville Housing Authority earlier this week.