Community celebrates life of 16-year-old Wesley McCall





JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday to remember a special young man who recently lost his battle with cancer.

“Our hope is that people would come to know Jesus as lord and savior through Wesley’s journey,” said Jordan Easley, senior pastor of Englewood Baptist Church.

People of all ages from across West Tennessee filled the pews of Englewood Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Wesley McCall.

“One of the greatest encouragements Wesley gave to all of us was to be good, to be good,” Englewood Youth Pastor Steve Spence said.

Sixteen-year-old Wesley was diagnosed with a brain tumor last May and lost his battle with cancer this past Sunday, but his friends and family say even though cancer may have won the battle, it did not win the war.

“Wesley’s in heaven now, dancing on the streets of gold and living in a mansion God prepared for him,” Easley said.

People who knew him say Wesley was known for his smile and positive attitude up until the very end.

“He took each day head-on and will forever be the toughest, bravest, courageous, yet sweetest young man I know,” Easley said.

His family says Wesley was grateful for all of the things he got to do before he passed, such as visit Legoland, have a giant birthday party, and become a member of the Crocket County High School football team.

“For those of us who know Jesus as our lord and savior,” Easley said, “it’s not goodbye — it’s ‘see you later.'”

Burial services for Wesley were held in Bells following Wednesday’s funeral service.