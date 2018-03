Crews on scene of Chester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer





CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are at the scene of a Wednesday afternoon crash in Henderson involving a tractor-trailer and minivan.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 100.

Officials have confirmed there are injuries, but there is not yet word on the extent.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has a reporter on scene. We will share more information as it becomes available.