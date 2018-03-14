Jackson police seek to ID subjects in Walmart thefts

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help them identify two men they say were involved in thefts from Walmart in north Jackson.

On March 9, police say two unidentified men stole an undetermined amount of merchandise from a restricted area of the automotive department at Walmart on Emporium Drive.

One of the men acted as a lookout as the other took items before leaving through the fire exit, according to a release from the police department.

Police describe the men as black males, one wearing a camouflage vest, dark shirt and dark pants, and the other wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, white shirt, and glasses.

Surveillance video captured both subjects leaving in a dark colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone who can identify either subject is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).