Funeral services for Joyce Ann Stewart, age 56, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Ms. Stewart died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at her residence in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Visitation will begin Friday, March 16, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Ms. Stewart will lie in state Saturday morning at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.