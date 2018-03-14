Liberty Tech students walk out of class in memory of Fla. school shooting victims





JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Liberty Tech walked out of class Wednesday as a memorial for the 17 students killed last month at a Florida high school.

Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd walked out with the students to support their protest.

Dodd says the walkout gives the students a chance to take a stand against violence.

“It’s about our youth and giving them a voice,” Dodd said. “I just want to support them and let them know that they do have a voice, and we should listen to our youth in the community.”

Dodd says this protest was not about guns but about gun violence and its effect on students.

He said these walkouts should be used as a chance for students to talk about violence at school and in their communities.