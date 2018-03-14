Mugshots : Madison County : 3/13/18 – 3/14/18

1/15 Rakeem Coleman Failure to appear

2/15 Holly Hardin DUI

3/15 Jeremy Davis DUI, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle, violation of implied consent law

4/15 Kenyata Gathers Failure to appear



5/15 Alex Pirtle Failure to appear

6/15 Andre Rockett Violation of probation

7/15 Beverly Johnson Failure to appear

8/15 Brandon Schwalm Violation of probation



9/15 Brittany Harris Failure to appear

10/15 Cameron Sims Failure to appear

11/15 Cynthia Mathis Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 David Booher Failure to appear



13/15 Paul Bates Schedule II & IV drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/15 Richard Hawn Violation of probation

15/15 Whitney Hill Failure to appear, contempt of court































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/13/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/14/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.