Mugshots : Madison County : 3/13/18 – 3/14/18 March 14, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Rakeem Coleman Failure to appear 2/15Holly Hardin DUI 3/15Jeremy Davis DUI, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle, violation of implied consent law 4/15Kenyata Gathers Failure to appear 5/15Alex Pirtle Failure to appear 6/15Andre Rockett Violation of probation 7/15Beverly Johnson Failure to appear 8/15Brandon Schwalm Violation of probation 9/15Brittany Harris Failure to appear 10/15Cameron Sims Failure to appear 11/15Cynthia Mathis Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 12/15David Booher Failure to appear 13/15Paul Bates Schedule II & IV drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia 14/15Richard Hawn Violation of probation 15/15Whitney Hill Failure to appear, contempt of court The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/13/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/14/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.