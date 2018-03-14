One More Cold Day Before A Warm Up





Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee, we’re off to yet another very cold start with temperatures below freezing area wide. High Pressure remains largely in control, though as we go through today it will sing pas and to the south. This will shift the main flow away from the arctic regions and to more continental air mass which will help keep things slightly warmer today with lows only falling to around 37°F tonight. Warmer weather returns tomorrow with highs rising back into the lower to middle 60s. We’ll be tracking some rain showers by the end of the forecast week on Friday, though while guidance shows rain most of the day. It appears to be relatively light. At this point we’re not expecting much impact on the rivers this weekend. aI’ll be back later this morning with another full check of the forecast coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and Noon on CBS 7.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com